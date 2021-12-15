Maggie's Tavern Santa Tractor Run's raises €1,600 for charity

Left-Right, Neil Sweeny, Martin Parke, Robin Canning, Alice Sweeny, Martin Parke, Margaret McNamee, Carmel O'Callaghan, Father Kelly and Richard Lynn
The annual 'Maggie's Tavern Santa Tractor Run' took place earlier this month having not been run last year due to COVID-19.
Attendance was excellent with over 70 tractors turning up.
Proceeds were in aid of the local charity Mary's Meals, who provide food and access to education for over two million children in Africa each year. The organising committee were delighted to hand over €1,600 to Father Eamonn Kelly.
