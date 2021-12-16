North West Simon is currently supporting more than 100 households in Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo

At the present time, North West Simon Community is actively supporting 104 households, of which only 20% are in reasonably secure accommodation.

Of the households supported by North West Simon Community as of November 1, 28 were sofa surfing, 13 were involuntarily sharing, 11 were in emergency accommodation.

There were two people sleeping in tents, one in a caravan, and one sleeping in a car.

A spokesperson for North West Simon said: “Homelessness can happen to anyone, thankfully many of us have natural support systems that get us through difficult times.

“With your help we can continue to support the most vulnerable in our local community..

“The current pandemic has had a severe impact on our organisation as almost 80% of the charity income comes from community fundraising events which have been cancelled.”

People are asked to give whatever they can by making an online donation at https://www.northwestsimon.ie/donate-now/

Alternatively, donations can be posted to North West Simon Community, 4 JFK Parade, Sligo, F91 PY50