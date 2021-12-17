Search

17 Dec 2021

UPDATE: Student grant body SUSI issues apology for students whose grant was not paid

Many Donegal students have been left stranded due to the grant not being paid

Anger over latest SUSI college grant debacle

SUSI issues update for students

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Student grant body SUSI has issued an update and apology in relation to Third Level students not receiving their scheduled grant payments today (Friday).

See also: Donegal students stranded and unable even to get a bus home as scheduled Susi grant not paid

It reads: "Due to a processing issue, the scheduled maintenance grant payment for Friday, December 17, 2021 has been delayed for Higher Education Students. SUSI is working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. 

"Students with a Bank of Ireland, AIB Permanent TSB or Ulster Bank account will receive their payment tomorrow [Saturday].

"Students with an account in any other financial institution will receive their payment on Monday.

"SUSI apologises for the inconvenience caused."

