Majority of Donegal farmers back election of new IFA Ulster/North Leinster Regional Chairman

Frank Brady from Monaghan has been elected as the new IFA Ulster/North Leinster Regional Chairman - with the backing of the majority of the Donegal farmers who took part in the election.

IFA National Returning Officer Martin Stapleton announced the result at the count, which was held in the Irish Farm Centre this afternoon in line with public health guidelines.

Frank Brady received 1,199 votes, to John Curran from Meath with 929 votes.

IFA members in Donegal were eligible to vote in the election, with a small majority in favour of Mr Brady. In Donegal, Mr Brady attracted 261 votes while Mr Curran got 203.

The turnout of 83% among delegates to the seven county executives in the Ulster/Nth Leinster region was a decisive mandate, Mr. Martin said.

“This election was a hybrid of in-person voting at County Executives and postal ballots. It has worked very well across our county executive structure. It shows the flexibility of the Association in responding to the circumstances,” he explained.

Frank Brady said he looked forward to representing farmers in Ulster/ North Leinster on the National Officers’ Committee and National Council.

“I am aware of the issues and challenges facing farmers. I will bring my experience as Chairman of Monaghan IFA and as a member of the IFA Pigs Committee to my new role and I look forward to working with the President and other members of National Council,” he said.

Mr Brady acknowledged the contribution of his predecessor Nigel Renaghan and pledged to carry on his work.

The Regional Chairman has responsibility for communicating with, and supporting County Executives, between Council meetings; co-ordinating IFA campaigns at regional level; and, as a national officer and member of Council, dealing with urgent issues arising between Council meetings and liaising directly with County Executives within the region.



The voting breakdown was:

Cavan (Brady 312, Curran 92)

Donegal (Brady 261, Curran 203)

Longford (Brady 97, Curran 57)

Louth (Brady 79, Curran 68)

Meath (Brady 8, Curran 423)

Monaghan (Brady 385, Curran 9)

Westmeath (Brady 57, Curran, 77

TOTAL (Brady 1,199, Curran 929).

Mr Curran is a former Monaghan minor football team manager.