A Dip a Day in December 2021 challenge to raise €10,000 for suicide prevention service

A Dip a Day in December 2021 is a challenge set by Mark Elliott in Sligo where he is getting into the chilly open waters around Sligo and Leitrim in just a pair of shorts and a swim hat with many people joining him each day.

The aim of this event is to create much needed funds for and awareness of North West STOP Suicide Prevention service.

Suicide has unfortunately become far too common in society and this service is at the forefront in providing support to those in need of counselling.

Counselling is provided to those who are feeling suicidal or have been bereaved by suicide.

In the first 6 months of 2021 North West STOP have funded 630 counselling sessions to those seeking help.

With counsellors available in Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo, West Cavan, Donegal, Roscommon and Longford, they are committed to putting clients in touch with counsellors as fast as possible and free of charge.

If you or someone you know needs their services, then contact 0867772009.

You can follow the challenge on Facebook and Instagram by logging on to A Dip a Day in December 2021. The challenge event is hoping to raise €10,000 within the month of December. People can donate to this worthy event at https://gofund.me/f59ca24a

