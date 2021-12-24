Donegal deaths, Thursday evening, December 24, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

- Willliam O’Brien, Manorcunningham

- Joe Arbuckle, Burnfoot

- Jack Clafferty, Stoke/Buncrana

- John Farren, Buncrana

- Mary Thompson, Stranorlar

- Collette Doherty, Tralee and Redcastle

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday, December 24, 2021 of William O’Brien, 105 Raymochy, Manorcunningham. Pre-deceased by his wife Anna, and infant sons Dermot and James, sister Tilly and brothers James, Francis and Brendan. Deeply missed by loving family Liam, Newtowncunningham, Anna, Meadowbank, Francie, Bomany, Bridie, Oldtown and Brendan, Trentagh, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.Rest in Peace

Reposing at the family home. Family and close friends welcome.

Funeral from there on St. Stephen’s Day 26th December 2021 at 11.30am going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Coronary Care, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Please adhere to social distancing and public health guidelines.



John Roulston, Raphoe/St Johnston

The death has taken place of John Roulston, 3A, St Eunan’s Terrace, Raphoe, Co Donegal.

Sadly missed by his Family and Friends. May John Rest In Peace.

John will be reposing at the family home in Kinnycally, St Johnston.

House private please.

Funeral from there at 12 noon on Sunday, December 26, travelling via Main St, St Johnston going to St Eunan’s Church, Raphoe for 1 o’clock requiem mass with Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com

No flowers please donations in lieu if desired to The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny c/o Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Those wishing to leave condolences for the family may do so in the section below.

Joe Arbuckle, Tooban, Burnfoot

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Joe Arbuckle, Tooban, Burnfoot.

Beloved husband of the late Jean, much loved father of Angela (Crawford) and Tracey, father-in-law of Damien Crawford and loving brother of Paddy and the late John. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Wake is private to family only on Christmas Day until 4.00pm. Family time please from 11.00pm - 10.00am.

Removal on Sunday at 10.20am going to St Mura's Church, Fahan, for 11.00am Requiem Mass, travelling via The Old Road. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/fahan.

Please adhere to current Covid guidelines. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Jack Clafferty, Stoke/Buncrana

The death has taken place in Stoke on Trent, England of Jack Clafferty, formerly of Millbrae, Buncrana. Funeral arrangements to be made at a later date.

Donations if desired to any hospice.



John Farren, Buncrana

The death has taken place of John Farren, 2 Church Street, Buncrana. Son of the late Brian and Breid and much loved brother of Mary, Patrick, Fr Neil, Brian, Margaret. Sadly missed by his family and friends. May John Rest In Peace.

John's remains are reposing at his late residence which is private. Removal on Saturday at 5.30pm going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana, to arrive at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral on Sunday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Cockhill Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/buncrana

Mary Thompson (née Gallen), 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Thompson (née Gallen), 571 Millbrae, Stranorlar

Beloved wife of the late Mel, much loved mother to Patrick, Conal, Bernadette (Bernie), Damien and the late Barry, cherished sister of Elizabeth, Eileen, Sheila, Kevin, also the late James, Fred, and Patrick Hugh. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons, daughter, brother, sisters, grandchildren, Thomas and Roisin nephews, nieces, extended family, and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from there via Ard McCool and Main Street on Sunday at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Medical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, and funeral will be private to family, neighbours and friends only.



Collette Doherty, Kerry/London/Redcastle

The death has occurred of Colette Doherty (née Farren), Kilmore, Kielduff, Tralee, Co Kerry, Bethnal Green, London and formerly of Tullynavin, Redcastle.

Cherished mother of Monica, Charlie and Caroline. (predeceased by her son Seán and husband Danny); deeply regretted by her loving family – her children, grandchildren Mairéad, Maeve, Róisín, Aisling, Kerrie, Seán and Sinéad, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Maurice, Charlie’s partner Lesley, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends in Ireland and in the UK.

Funeral arriving to St Columba’s Church Drung, Quigley’s Point, Donegal, on Monday for prayers of reception and public reposing. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.stcolumbasdrung.net

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee or Liam Collins Funeral Premises, Culdaff.