Important information regarding NoWDOC's new contact details

The NoWDOC service contact number is changing to 0818 400 911.
This change takes effect from January 1.
Callers who try to contact the service using the 1850 400 911 will receive a 'not in service' tone.
At present, the new 0818 number is currently working in parallel with the 1850 number.
The change is taking place as a result of changes being introduced by the Commission For Communications Regulation (COMREG) whereby 1850 numbers are being withdrawn.
