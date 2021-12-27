Major development proposed for one of Donegal's top wooded areas

What does Drumboe Woods and the wider wooded area in Stranorlar mean to you and how would you like to see it develop over the next 20 years?

A feasibility study is underway to help answer these questions and the group behind a proposal to help make this happen. The Ballybofey and Stranorlar Integrated Community Company CLG (BASICC) want to hear from you, the community, to find out your thoughts and aspirations for the proposal.

The Drumboe and Environs Feasibility Study has been commissioned by BASICC in conjunction with Donegal County Council.

The purpose of the study is to identify priorities to support the sustainable expansion of the woods for the enjoyment of the community and visitors.

The study is led by Pasparakis Friel Architects with support from KPMG, Earthy Matters, and Sammon. Funding for the project has been provided by the Leader programme and Donegal County Council.

Ambitious and exciting initial concepts have been developed. These concepts are based on public feedback received in 2019/20.

Consultation boards are in place in Drumboe Woods for public viewing since mid-December and will remain there until the end of January. The boards are at the Drumboe Avenue entrance to the woods, adjacent to the Scouts Den.

Your thoughts and feedback can be e-mailed to the project team at: mydrumboewoods@gmail.com

Alternatively you can also post your written comments to the feedback box located next to the consultation boards.

"We look forward to hearing what you have to say informing the development," said a BASICC spokesperson.

The area of the proposed development consultation area is in red

ABOUT BASICC

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Integrated Community Company CLG (BASICC) is a not-for- profit social enterprise based in the Twin Towns. Its mission is to encourage, drive and foster innovation so the towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar are a great place to live, work, visit and do business.

"We do this by establishing strong networks and partnerships to develop and support sustainable initiatives. BASICC's vision is that Ballybofey and Stranorlar stand out as a thriving community that provides real and valuable opportunities for everyone," added their spokesperson.

You can contact them for more information at leah@basicc.ie / or by calling (087) 6075555.