Search

27 Dec 2021

Major development proposed for one of Donegal's top wooded areas

Have your say on Stranorlar's Drumboe Woods and its environs

Major development proposed for one of Donegal's top wooded areas

The consultation boards that are in place at the entrance to Drumboe Woods

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

What does Drumboe Woods and the wider wooded area in Stranorlar mean to you and how would you like to see it develop over the next 20 years?

A feasibility study is underway to help answer these questions and the group behind a proposal to help make this happen. The Ballybofey and Stranorlar Integrated Community Company CLG (BASICC) want to hear from you, the community, to find out your thoughts and aspirations for the proposal.

The Drumboe and Environs Feasibility Study has been commissioned by BASICC in conjunction with Donegal County Council.

The purpose of the study is to identify priorities to support the sustainable expansion of the woods for the enjoyment of the community and visitors.

The study is led by Pasparakis Friel Architects with support from KPMG, Earthy Matters, and Sammon. Funding for the project has been provided by the Leader programme and Donegal County Council.

Ambitious and exciting initial concepts have been developed. These concepts are based on public feedback received in 2019/20.

Consultation boards are in place in Drumboe Woods for public viewing since mid-December and will remain there until the end of January. The boards are at the Drumboe Avenue entrance to the woods, adjacent to the Scouts Den.

Your thoughts and feedback can be e-mailed to the project team at: mydrumboewoods@gmail.com

Alternatively you can also post your written comments to the feedback box located next to the consultation boards.

"We look forward to hearing what you have to say informing the development," said a BASICC spokesperson.

The area of the proposed development consultation area is in red

ABOUT BASICC

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Integrated Community Company CLG (BASICC) is a not-for- profit social enterprise based in the Twin Towns. Its mission is to encourage, drive and foster innovation so the towns of Ballybofey and Stranorlar are a great place to live, work, visit and do business.

"We do this by establishing strong networks and partnerships to develop and support sustainable initiatives. BASICC's vision is that Ballybofey and Stranorlar stand out as a thriving community that provides real and valuable opportunities for everyone," added their spokesperson.

You can contact them for more information at leah@basicc.ie / or by calling (087) 6075555.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media