Batten down the hatches with strong winds and heavy rainfall expected

FILE PHOTO
A status yellow gale warning is in place from Malin Head to Carnsore Point to Slyne Head and on the Irish Sea this morning. Southwest to west winds will reach gale force 8 at times on coastal waters. The warning was issued before 9am this morning and is valid until 1pm today. A small craft warning is also in place.
Persistent rain will move northeastwards, mainly affecting Leinster & Ulster.️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 29, 2021
Patchy rain in Connacht & Munster.
The rain will clear northwards and this afternoon will be drier and brighter with sunny spells. ⛅️
Mild & blustery with fresh, gusty W winds
Highs of 10 to 13C pic.twitter.com/W1JfQDWOl8
A moderate weather advisory warning remains in place until New Year’s Day. Heavy spells of rain have fallen overnight. The rain coupled with saturated soils can lead to localised flooding. The alert is from 8am today until 12am on New Year’s Day, Saturday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.