Harvey's Point Hotel pays tribute to its founder who has died after a short illness

The late Jody Gysling pictured with his wife Renata. PHOTO: Harvey's Point /Facebook
Harvey's Point Hotel has paid tribute to its founder who has sadly died after a short illness.
In a statement on its social media platforms, a hotel spokesperson said: "It is with profound sadness that we learned this morning of the death of Jody Gysling, Founder of Harvey’s Point.
"We extend our deepest sympathy to his wife Renate, his brother Marc and his wife Deirdre, their children Carl, James, Christina and Jody’s other immediate family.
"Harvey’s Point stands as a monument to the vision of a great man.
"We, his other family, will remember Jody with affection, respect and gratitude.
"Jody’s contribution to hospitality and tourism in Donegal is immense. His legacy is everlasting and Harvey’s Point continues to proudly carry on Jody’s dream.
"Our hearts are full of sadness but also great pride at the passing of such a wonderful man."
