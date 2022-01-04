Revealed: What the state paid out for Donegal TDs' printing costs

Leinster House.
The State has met a 2021 printing bill of almost €3,000 for the five TDs in the Donegal constituency.
Each year TDs are able to get items - typically ranging from calendars to newsletters and cards - printed for them by the Oireachtas printing service.
In total, taxpayers funded a bill of €165,000 for the country’s TDs.
The TD who had the highest printing expenses this year was Dublin Fingal TD Alan Farrell (Fine Gael) at €6,724.30.
The five Donegal TDs all came in on the lower end of the scale.
The biggest printing bill was for Thomas Pringle (Ind) at €1,423,38, followed by Padraig MacLochlainn (SF), €1,033.71, and Pearse Doherty, €190.88.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue (FF) had printing costs of just €161.32 while Fine Gael’s Joe McHugh has the fifth smallest costs with the Oireachtas printing service, at just €58.52 for the year.
The details were released to The Irish Times following a Freedom of Information request.
The smallest bill was that of Dublin Fianna Fáil TD, Sean Haughey, at €27.31.
A small part of south Donegal (which includes Ballyshannon and Bundoran) is part of the expanded Sligo-Leitrim constituency. According to the report, Frank Feighan (FG) had printing costs of €1,004.27; those for Martin Kenny (SF) were €331.76 while the bill for Marc MacSharry (FF) was €234.97. No entry was given in the Irish Times report for Independent TD Marian Harkin.
