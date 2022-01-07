Search

07 Jan 2022

Donegal man appears before Derry Magistrate's Court today on series of driving offences

Judge grants bail despite police objections

Derry Magistrates Court

Derry Magistrates Court

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man from Letterkenny has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court today on a series of driving offences.

John McGinley (18) of Glen Ard Drive in Letterkenny was charged with driving with excess alcohol, no driving licence, no insurance and handling stolen goods namely a car.

All of the offences were said to have occurred on January 6.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court that the PSNI were alerted by Gardai about a Ford Focus that had made off when approached by them.

The car crossed the border at the Buncrana Road and was observed at 3.40am on the Culmore Road driving on the wrong side of the road.

The car turned into a dead end and police detained McGinley who told them he had borrowed the car from his friend but would give no details.

The officer said that McGinley had only been released from custody in the Republic within the last week or so.

He said that Gardai said McGinley had 117 incidents with them and had a pattern where he made off from Gardai and 'hides out in the North'.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and the risk of flight.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that an address had been obtained in Greysteel and said cross border cases like this had a tendency to drag on.

District Judge Barney McElholm said he would grant bail but one breach and it would be custody. McGinley will appear again on January 27.

