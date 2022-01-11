Donegal Covid-19 linked deaths since start of November rises to 27

The number of people in Donegal who have died from Covid-19, or whose death has been linked to the disease, has now reached 229.

And while the rate of the number of deaths in the county is significantly less than at the height of the pandemic or before the introduction of vaccines and thereafter booster injections, it is still a heart wrenching fact for all those families who have lost a loved one.

It is terrible situation for the 229 families who have suffered as well as those families who have suffered bereavement as a result of Covid-19 indirectly and whose numbers may never be properly ascertained.

At the beginning of November last year, the number of Donegal deaths stood at 202, which means that 27 more Donegal people have died in the interim and over the resultant Christmas and New Year period, with links to the disease.

The Donegal deaths now account for 3.8% of all deaths in the Republic of Ireland and indicate a mortality rate of 143.9 per 100,000.

The data is supplied by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

On Monday evening, Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) was treating 71 patients for Covid-19 at the hospital, the largest number of any hospital in the State, including Dublin and with Galway University Hospital a close second with 70 patients requiring hospitalisation because of the disease.

At that time, two Donegal patients were located in the hospital's intensive care unit.

In terms of general bed admissions at the hospital, there were 35 patients waiting on beds, of whom five patients were waiting in the emergency department this Tuesday morning.

These figures are supplied by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, which includes patients waiting on trolley beds in wards other than the emergency department.

The HSE, who calculate bed numbers differently, call the location of those trolley beds as “escalation spaces”.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said:

“It is essential for everyone to protect themselves and others from infection. Every small action to limit the spread of this disease is vital, as we continue to experience a large volume of patients in hospital, up a third on this time last week.

“Remember that behind each hospital statistic and ICU figure is an individual, with family and friends, and a team of healthcare workers providing care to them in very difficult circumstances.

“Our most important layer of protection throughout this pandemic continues to be the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine programme is now open to all children between 5 -11 years of age and we know that the benefits of vaccinating children far outweigh the risks.

“Most children will experience a very mild form of this disease, for a small few, they may become severely ill.

“The Covid-19 vaccines are doing an excellent job of preventing severe illness and disease in those who are fully vaccinated.

“Getting your child vaccinated is a decision between you and your child.

“ I would also encourage you to engage with the trusted health advice available on the HSE website, and with your own family clinician if you have any concerns about bringing your child for this vaccine."



