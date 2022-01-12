Search

12 Jan 2022

Funeral details confirmed for late Bishop whose diocese included part of Donegal

Funeral Service of Bishop Brian Hannon will take place on Thursday

Funeral details confirmed for late Bishop whose diocese included part of Donegal

The late Right Revd Brian Hannon

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

The funeral service of the former Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher, the Right Revd Brian Hannon takes place on Thursday at 1pm in St. Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, where he had served as Rector and Dean before becoming Bishop.

The Clogher diocese takes in most of counties Fermanagh and  Monaghan, and parts of Cavan, Leitrim and Donegal (near Pettigo).

The service which will have restricted numbers of people attending due to social distancing regulations, will be livestreamed on the Enniskillen Cathedral website: www.enniskillencathedral.com 

The Dean of Clogher, the Very Revd Kenneth Hall, will welcome everyone to the funeral service which will be led by Archdeacon Brian Harper who is also rector of Magheracross (Ballinamallard).  He will be assisted by the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, the Most Revd John McDowell; the Archbishop of Dublin, the Most Revd Dr. Michael Jackson and the Bishop of Clogher, the Right Revd Dr. Ian Ellis. The address will be given by Right Revd The Lord Eames OM, former Archbishop of Armagh. The Roman Catholic Bishop of Clogher will be represented by Monsignor Peter O’Reilly.

The service will be followed by a private family burial in Craghan Cemetery, Ballinamallard with the cortege passing the late Bishop’s home and along Main Street, Ballinamallard. 

Bishop Hannon died on Monday morning and is survived by his wife Maeve and sons, Desmond, Brendan and Neil, and brothers David and Michael.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media