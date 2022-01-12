Funeral details confirmed for late Bishop whose diocese included part of Donegal

The funeral service of the former Church of Ireland Bishop of Clogher, the Right Revd Brian Hannon takes place on Thursday at 1pm in St. Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, where he had served as Rector and Dean before becoming Bishop.

The Clogher diocese takes in most of counties Fermanagh and Monaghan, and parts of Cavan, Leitrim and Donegal (near Pettigo).

The service which will have restricted numbers of people attending due to social distancing regulations, will be livestreamed on the Enniskillen Cathedral website: www.enniskillencathedral.com

The Dean of Clogher, the Very Revd Kenneth Hall, will welcome everyone to the funeral service which will be led by Archdeacon Brian Harper who is also rector of Magheracross (Ballinamallard). He will be assisted by the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, the Most Revd John McDowell; the Archbishop of Dublin, the Most Revd Dr. Michael Jackson and the Bishop of Clogher, the Right Revd Dr. Ian Ellis. The address will be given by Right Revd The Lord Eames OM, former Archbishop of Armagh. The Roman Catholic Bishop of Clogher will be represented by Monsignor Peter O’Reilly.

The service will be followed by a private family burial in Craghan Cemetery, Ballinamallard with the cortege passing the late Bishop’s home and along Main Street, Ballinamallard.

Bishop Hannon died on Monday morning and is survived by his wife Maeve and sons, Desmond, Brendan and Neil, and brothers David and Michael.