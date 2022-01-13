Donegal farmers' fear for their flocks as dogs run riot

Farmers are concerned that a number of dogs which are 'running riot' in the Hornhead, Portnablagh and Dunfanaghy will cause sheep to lose lambs.
Sheep give birth to lambs in winter and spring. Lambs are of huge economic value to farmers across the county.
The start pic.twitter.com/dGBHTVvaPz— Erica O Keeffe Farmer (@Erica43299203) January 8, 2022
Independent Councillor Michael Mc Cafferty appealed to dog owners to take responsibility for their dogs.
"It has come to light that dog owners are letting their dogs repeatedly run riot in recent weeks from Hornhead, Portnablagh and Dunfanaghy where sheep are located. Whether walking on our beaches, walkways or rural sideroads, please keep your dog(s) under control, at all times.
"Farmers' flocks are under threat of losing lambs at present as a result of dogs chasing sheep and I have no doubt death will follow as we have seen in recent years, sadly."
