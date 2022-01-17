BREAKING: Helicopter on scene of road traffic collision in Dunfanaghy

Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Dunfanaghy.
It is understood that a collision occurred between a car and a tractor.
A local source says the incident occurred around the Casey area of Dunfanaghy heading towards either Purt or Kildarragh link roads.
The helicopter left the scene a number of minutes ago.
More to follow.
