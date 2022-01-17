Update: Woman seriously injured following road traffic collision in Dunfanaghy

File Photo
Gardaí in Milford attended a serious road traffic collision at Casey, Dunfanaghy earlier this afternoon.
A car and tractor collided and the female driver of the car was airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.
The male driver of the tractor received medical attention at the scene.
Investigations ongoing.
