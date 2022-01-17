Traffic diversions in place following collision on Donegal Town to Ballyshannon road

Traffic diversions are in place this evening following a road traffic collision on the N15, the main Donegal Town to Ballyshannon road.
A section of the road is closed following the collision which occurred on Monday afternoon.
While no further details are available at present, it's understood the section of road between Kee's of Laghey and the Ballintra junction may remain closed for the rest of the night.
Motorists are advised to approach the area with caution and be aware that traffic diversions are in place.
In a separate incident earlier today, a woman was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital following a traffic collision involving a car and tractor close to Dunfanaghy.
