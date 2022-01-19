Tusla to offer jobs to all Donegal students intending to graduate as Social Workers this year 

Tusla, the Child and Family Agency has today announced that all Donegal students, intending to graduate as social workers in the Republic of Ireland this year will have the opportunity to secure permanent employment ahead of graduation day, for the second year-in-a-row.
Commenting on the initiatives, Bernard Gloster, CEO, Tusla said:
“For the second year running, we are offering jobs to all students intending to graduate as social workers in the Republic of Ireland.
"We are also finalising plans for significant social care worker recruitment from this year’s pending graduates. This is an important step in our overall approach to recruitment for what are increasingly scarce and much sought-after grades in many jurisdictions.”
