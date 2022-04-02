Donegal Person of the Year - a hugely proud night awaits for Noel

This evening will be a hugely proud moment for TV personality and hotelier Noel Cunningham as he will officially be named as the Donegal Person of the Year.

In fact, he is the 2019 Donegal Person of the Year.

Originally the Donegal Association in Dublin had planned to host the event in March 2020 but due to Covid-19 restrictions it has not been possible to host the event until now.

So, this evening’s gala ball celebration in the Bonnington Hotel in Dublin promises to be a really joyful occasion.

Noel has done so much for the county - relishing opportuties to act as an ambassador - and to promote and champion numerous worthy causes.

When it was announced that he had been named the Donegal Person of the Year for 2019, Noel said: ‘Who would have thought many years ago when attending the function in the Gresham Hotel, where my Uncle Willie Joe Cunningham was honoured with Donegal Person of the Year that all these years later I am to be the recipient of the same honour. In many ways that little bit of history makes this award all the more special. Words cannot describe my sense of pride that I shall carry this title…so richly associated with my beloved county."

Meanwhile, the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation will be the recipient of proceeds from the annual gala ball raffle this year.

The prizes are:

1st. Two nights B&B in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town and a half-day tour of Slieve League with Donegal Chauffeur Travel

2nd. Return flights for 2 from Dublin to Donegal Airport, 4 Ball at Rosapenna Golf Course and 1 night B&B and evening meal at the Shandon Hotel

3rd. Two nights B&B for 2 in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny, 4 Ball at Letterkenny Golf Course and dinner in Castle Grove Country House

4th. Two nights B&B in the Mill Park Hotel, Donegal Town, Voucher for Chandpur Restaurant and an All-Sports Voucher

5th. Two nights B&B in the Nesbitt Arms Hotel, Ardara with a Huawei Smartwatch from Kelco Communications and a Blank Canvas Cosmetics hamper

6th. One night B&B plus dinner in the Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey. Voucher for the Ivy Restaurant in Dublin sponsored by the Atlantic Dawn Group and a hamper from Julie’s Beauty Salon, Donegal Town.

7th. Overnight B&B in the Waterfront Hotel, Dungloe with complimentary use of Inis Fitness and a Lottie Doll

8th. Two nights B&B in Lough Eske Castle plus Irish chauffeurs round trip from anywhere in Ireland to Lough Eske and 2 Hanna Hats.



History

The Donegal Association in Dublin was founded as a result of a tragedy – the Aranmore disaster, which occurred on the night of the 9th November 1935, when 19 islanders lost their lives on the short sea journey home from Burtonport.

As soon as the news broke a few Donegal people living in Dublin came together to offer whatever aid they could to the dependents of those who perished. A concert was arranged in the Gaiety Theatre on the 24th of November at which many entertainers gave their time freely for this worthwhile cause.

From this sprang the Donegal Association, a vibrant association with a strong membership. The Association organizes the annual Donegal Person of the Year award and in recent years has added Mairéad Ni Mhaonaigh and Dr Joe Mulholland to its list of illustrious Persons of the Year. The distinction was first awarded to Fr.James McDyer in 1978.

Past Recipients of Donegal Persons of the Year

2019 - Noel Cunningham

2018 - Jason Black

2017 - Shay Given

2016 - Stephen McCahill

2015 - Deirdre Mc Glone

2014 - Moya Doherty

2013 - Liam Ó Cuinneagáin

2012 - Jim McGuinness

2011 - Hugh Green & Ann Marie Ward

2010 - Brian Friel

2009 - Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh

2008 - Joe Mulholland

2007 - John Carr

2006 - Margo O’Donnell

2005 - Michael O’Donnell

2004 - Fr Michael Sweeney

2003 - Jim McGettigan

2002 - Brid Rogers

2001 - Patsy McGonagle

2000 - Sir Gerry Robinson

1999 - Joe Murrin

1998 - Paddy Harte

1997 - Sean McGinley

1996 - Hugh Gallagher

1995 - Sean McEniff

1994 - Seán Ó hEochaidh

1993 - Charlie Bennett

1992 - Brian McEniff

1991 - Tomás Mac Fhionnghaile

1990 - Packie Bonnar

1989 - Daniel O’Donnell

1988 - Fergus Cleary

1987 - Eamonn Doherty

1986 - Danny McDaid

1985 - Peter McLean

1984 - Canon Tommy Doherty

1983 - Willie Joe Cunningham

1982 - Áine Ní Ghiolla Bhríde

1981 - Donal K O’Boyle

1980 - Dermot Walsh

1979 - Larry Smith

1978 - Fr. James McDver