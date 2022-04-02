Daniel joins Charlie and hundred on the hills today

Daniel with the man of the moment Charlie Bird at the top of Croagh Patrick earlier today
Hundreds of eager hill walkers, and a few who were powered on by enthusiasm and goodwill, ascended the hills of Donegal today to support the Climb with Charlie event.
The former RTÉ News correspondent Charlie Bird spearheaded the fundraising drive following his diagnosis of Motor Neurone Disease and to date, the money raised has exceeded €1 million which will go to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.
The country star, Daniel O'Donnell joined Charlie at the top of 'The Reek'. He described Charlie as "an amazing man" and joined in an emotional tribute to Charlie as hundreds sang and played music to mark the occasion.
Here at home groups from every part of the county took to the hills to help the fundraising venture. It was a fun-filled affair with friends organising groups to take part - it didn't matter the size or scale, it was the taking part that mattered.
