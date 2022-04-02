Noel Cunningham becomes Donegal Person of the Year

Popular TV personality and hotelier Noel Cunningham has officially become 2019 Donegal Person of the Year at a gala ball hosted by the Donegal Association in Dublin on Saturday night.
He becomes the 42nd recipient of this prestigious honour.
Originally the Donegal Association in Dublin had planned to host the event in March 2020 but due to Covid-19 restrictions it had to be put back.
This evening’s gala ball celebration in the Bonnington Hotel in Dublin was a hugely upbeat occasion.
Noel has done so much for the county - relishing opportunities to act as an ambassador - and to promote and champion numerous worthy causes.
In his speech, he spoke of the importance of family. He also recalled his own personal journey, and the well documented challenges that he had, the misery of the battle with alcohol he had faced, toxic masculinity in society, and how many people had been so supportive to him.
He paid a lovely tribute to his late mother Kathleen who passed away back in 2016.
During his acceptance speech, he said that “my wish would be to have just one dance with my mother, back for a waltz.”
Messages of congratulations have been flowing in on social media.
The previous winner of the award, Jason Black, wished him “every success, strength and wisdom” and said that he would bring his “own personality and passion to the role.”
The Bluestack Special Needs Foundation is the recipient of proceeds from the annual gala ball raffle this year.
Recipients of Donegal Persons of the Year
2019 - Noel Cunningham
2018 - Jason Black
2017 - Shay Given
2016 - Stephen McCahill
2015 - Deirdre Mc Glone
2014 - Moya Doherty
2013 - Liam Ó Cuinneagáin
2012 - Jim McGuinness
2011 - Hugh Green & Ann Marie Ward
2010 - Brian Friel
2009 - Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh
2008 - Joe Mulholland
2007 - John Carr
2006 - Margo O’Donnell
2005 - Michael O’Donnell
2004 - Fr Michael Sweeney
2003 - Jim McGettigan
2002 - Brid Rogers
2001 - Patsy McGonagle
2000 - Sir Gerry Robinson
1999 - Joe Murrin
1998 - Paddy Harte
1997 - Sean McGinley
1996 - Hugh Gallagher
1995 - Sean McEniff
1994 - Seán Ó hEochaidh
1993 - Charlie Bennett
1992 - Brian McEniff
1991 - Tomás Mac Fhionnghaile
1990 - Packie Bonnar
1989 - Daniel O’Donnell
1988 - Fergus Cleary
1987 - Eamonn Doherty
1986 - Danny McDaid
1985 - Peter McLean
1984 - Canon Tommy Doherty
1983 - Willie Joe Cunningham
1982 - Áine Ní Ghiolla Bhríde
1981 - Donal K O’Boyle
1980 - Dermot Walsh
1979 - Larry Smith
1978 - Fr. James McDver
