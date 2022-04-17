Inishowen republicans to gather for first Easter commemoration in three years

Inishowen republicans will gather for the first Easter commemoration in three years
Sinn Fein will be holding its first Easter Commemoration in three years this afternoon.
The annual Inishowen commemoration had been postponed due to covid restrictions.
Those attending have been asked to assemble at the gates of St Mary's Church, Cockhill at 12 noon.
The main speaker will be Foyle Assembly candidate, Pádraig Delargy.
Meanwhile, local republicans will travel to Stranorlar later in the day for the main Donegal commemoration.
The main speaker at the Drumboe commemoration will be North Belfast MP John Finucane. Assembly candidate for West Tyrone Maolíosa Mc Hugh will chair events.
The Drumboe commemoration will take place in Johnsons Corner, Stranorlar at 3pm.
