Gardai warn of serious accident near Rossnowlagh

Gardaí are at the scene of a serious crash at present at Foyagh on the R231, the road to Rossnowlagh from the N15.
Part of the road is closed and will remain closed for a period.
"We ask anybody who is travelling to/from Rossnowlagh to please take an alternative route," said a spokesperson this evening.
