Search

23 Apr 2022

Ombudsman for Children to visit Donegal schools next week

The visit will take in three schools on Árainn Mhór

The Ombudsman for Children, Dr. Niall Muldoon

The Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon

Reporter:

Reporter

23 Apr 2022 4:51 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon will visit a number of schools in Donegal next week.

The Donegal Town man will visit 11 schools in the county on April 25 and 26 including three on Árainn Mhór.

During the visit he will highlight the rights of children and the work of the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO).

Dr Muldoon will be joined by the OCO’s participation and rights education unit. This is the first time that Dr Muldoon will visit Donegal on behalf of the OCO. The visit will take in schools in Donegal Town, Ballyshannon, Ballybofey and Stranorlar, as well as Árainn Mhór.

Three Donegal school projects receive Social Impact funding

Transition Year students receive financial boost for school projects

Speaking ahead of the visit Dr Muldoon said: “This is a really important trip for the OCO as it marks the start of a national rollout of visits we plan to make to schools in more remote locations on the islands around Ireland. These are in regions that would typically find it more difficult to access our Office and the services we provide, so we are delighted to finally get the chance to make this trip.

“The past two years of the pandemic have been such a challenging time for children and young people across Ireland, and I’m sure the students in the schools we visit will have so much to tell us about how they’ve fared and what they’re up to now. One of the worst parts about the Covid restrictions for our office was not being able to get out and visit schools or welcome any of the children into the OCO. We are really looking forward to getting back out on the road and meeting all these wonderful school communities in person again.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media