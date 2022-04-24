Inishowen Tidy Towns team collects 80 bags of rubbish over 12km stretch

The volunteers who took part in Saturday’s clean-up
The Buncrana Tidy Towns team has lifted 80 bags of rubbish on the main road from Burnfoot to Buncrana.
The volunteers took part in the An Taisce National Spring Clean on Saturday.
Speaking after the clean-up, Buncrana Tidy Towns chair Willie McKinney said: “2022 marks the 24th year of An Taisce's annual National Spring Clean, an anti-litter event that takes place in April across the country. Huge thanks to all the volunteers who were out in force on Saturday collecting over 80 bags of rubbish from Burnfoot to Buncrana.
“Buncrana Tidy Towns volunteers and scheme workers are out seven days a week come hail, rain or shine, and the support from the local community for our efforts is second to none. Preparations for the annual Tidy Towns competition summer judging are underway and we look forward to working with local businesses, community groups, schools and the Council to make 2022 our best year yet.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.