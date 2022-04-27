€750,000 hospital cardiac laboratory sitting idle - Brogan

A special meeting to discuss the future of cardiology services at Letterkenny University Hospital has been called for by Donegal County Councillor, Ciaran Brogan.

The Letterkenny-based public representative raised his concerns at this week's committee meeting of the HSE's Regional Health Forum in Castlebar following confirmation that the weekly angiogram service will no longer be provided at Letterkenny University Hospital from the end of May.

Cllr Brogan also expressed his annoyance and frustration that a Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory, purchased at a cost of €750,000 from funds raised by the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital for the cardiology department, is sitting idle. This state-of-the-art equipment enables the consultant cardiologist to diagnose and treat patients with organic heart disease.

"I'm calling for a special meeting with the Saolta Group, the HSE, and the management of Letterkenny University Hospital as a matter of urgency. It's my understanding that the appointment of a cardiac technician is the solution to this problem," Cllr Brogan said.

"The people of Donegal and the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital deserve to be treated much better than this. Clarity is needed around what cardiology services are planned for Letterkenny University Hospital when the current cardiology services are discontinued at the end of May," he added.

"I have discussed the situation with Minister McConalogue and he has assured me that he will be raising it with the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly. As a member of the Regional Health Forum, this matter was brought to my attention.

“The Saolta Group and the management of Letterkenny University Hospital owe it to us as public representatives, and members of the Health Forum, the people of Donegal, and the hard-working members of the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital to clarify this matter immediately," Cllr Brogan said.