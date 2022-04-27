Search

27 Apr 2022

€750,000 hospital cardiac laboratory sitting idle - Brogan

Councillor calls for special meeting on cardiology services at Letterkenny University Hospital

Cardiology delays

Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Apr 2022 2:34 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

A special meeting to discuss the future of cardiology services at Letterkenny University Hospital has been called for by Donegal County Councillor, Ciaran Brogan.

The Letterkenny-based public representative raised his concerns at this week's committee meeting of the HSE's Regional Health Forum in Castlebar following confirmation that the weekly angiogram service will no longer be provided at Letterkenny University Hospital from the end of May.

Cllr Brogan also expressed his annoyance and frustration that a Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory, purchased at a cost of €750,000 from funds raised by the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital for the cardiology department, is sitting idle. This state-of-the-art equipment enables the consultant cardiologist to diagnose and treat patients with organic heart disease.

"I'm calling for a special meeting with the Saolta Group, the HSE, and the management of Letterkenny University Hospital as a matter of urgency. It's my understanding that the appointment of a cardiac technician is the solution to this problem," Cllr Brogan said.

Update on access for visitors to Letterkenny University Hospital

Visiting by appointment is being reintroduced

"The people of Donegal and the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital deserve to be treated much better than this. Clarity is needed around what cardiology services are planned for Letterkenny University Hospital when the current cardiology services are discontinued at the end of May," he added.

"I have discussed the situation with Minister McConalogue and he has assured me that he will be raising it with the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly. As a member of the Regional Health Forum, this matter was brought to my attention. 

“The Saolta Group and the management of Letterkenny University Hospital owe it to us as public representatives, and members of the Health Forum, the people of Donegal, and the hard-working members of the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital to clarify this matter immediately," Cllr Brogan said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media