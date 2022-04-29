Buncrana to host Inishowen's first Pride event

History is to be made in Inishowen in June with the first-ever Pride march taking place in Buncrana

Inishowen Pride announced this evening that Buncrana will host a community-led, Pride parade on Sunday, June 5 at 3pm.

Jen McCarron, spokesperson for Inishowen Pride, says this will be a fun and family-friendly event that will celebrate the diversity of our community.

"As the sun shone down in the summer of 2021, rainbow-coloured flags waved in the June heat, bunting was draped from the windows and shop fronts of many businesses in Buncrana.

"Those living and visiting the town couldn’t help but be impressed to see the beautiful displays by the local business community, playing their part to show support for Pride Month and the LGBTQ+

community.

"It was a powerful and impactful initiative. Meanwhile, online, locals were ‘liking and sharing’ their photos of the rainbow flags, and there was positive commentary and an overwhelming sense of ‘pride’ of place!

"A seed was set and was a catalyst in the forming of a new voluntary community group, Inishowen Pride, led by a group of local people from around Inishowen, all with various backgrounds and skillsets but with similar values of inclusion, equality, and community spirit at its core."

She explains that in its first year of inception, the common goal was to organise Inishowen’s inaugural Pride event.

"The event presents an opportunity to recognise the progress that has been made to treat all community members equally and ensure that everyone feels like they belong.

"Over the years, many people were not fully accepted or welcomed here

because of their identity. Many left to find that sense of belonging elsewhere.

"Unfortunately, LGBTQ+ people in Ireland are still facing many challenges today. With the horrific attacks that took place in Sligo, Dublin and Dundalk over the past month, our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones.

"This is an important time for the wider community to show support. Our young people should no longer have to question their value in the same way LGBTQ+ people did in the past.

"Celebrations like this are a sign of hope for everyone but are especially important for the LGBTQ+ young people in our community.”

Bank Holiday Weekend

She added they are excited that this year’s celebration coincides with the bank holiday weekend in June with many traveling home to join in the festivities.

"This event will give a strong, warm message to members of our LGBTQ+ community that they are welcome and valued. We anticipate that local families and friends will be there to show their solidarity on the day of the parade alongside visitors and those who return home for the event.

"We are delighted to have received so much interest and offers of support from national organisations, local businesses, community groups and others who want to come on board and help us make this a meaningful event in Inishowen.” adds Jen.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Jack Murray says he fully support and welcome this initiative and is very proud that plans are in place for the first Pride parade to take place in Buncrana.

"I have no doubt that it will be a big success with such a great team driving this forward. Inishowen is a forward-thinking, welcoming and diverse place, and while it is timely, events like this are not before their time."

Appeal

Jen points out that the whole community is invited to get involved and appeals to them to join for what will be an exciting, fun, and uplifting day in Inishowen.

"We would love to hear from the creative sector, such as local artists and musicians who wish to help out. All schools, education settings, community centres, and businesses in Inishowen are invited to fly a Pride flag in solidarity for the week in advance of the parade.

"This will be the first Pride parade in Donegal and together we will make it one to remember!”

You can follow the build-up to the parade on Facebook Inishowen Pride to keep up to date and for further information or e-mail: inishowenpride@gmail.com