Appeal over Bundoran Local Area Development Plan

Donegal county councillor Michael McMahon has appealed to members of the public and interested parties to get submissions into Donegal County Council over the future development of the seaside resort of Bundoran.

There will also be a drop-in evening next Thursday May 19 from 3pm to 8pm in the Council Offices Station Road Bundoran.

Cllr McMahon (SF) said: “I am appealing to local people to make sure they attend and make their submissions before the closing date for the future development of Bundoran”.

Sinn Féin Councillor Michael McMahon

He told the Democrat:

“It is vitally important that everyone has there say on the future of the town. This is a great opportunity not to be missed by all the residents of the town and surrounding areas, so we can develop a proper strategy for housing, business, rezoning, tourism and other amenities.

He added:

“This will be also be extremely important in how Bundoran will shape up in the future and locals should really have their say on this.” Submissions should be made by email to: donegaldevplan@donegalcoco.ie or cpu@donegalcoco.ie

You can also do an online submission by following the instructions on the website at www.donegaldevplan.ie

The closing date for submissions is June 3, 2022.