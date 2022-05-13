Search

13 May 2022

Celebrations as Donegal students win national award for climate action

The Commotion in the Ocean project bagged a national prize for AVS TY class

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

13 May 2022

A project aimed to reduce the amount of waste going into the sea in Donegal has won the Climate Action and Energy Award at the Young Social Innovators awards.

The awards ceremony took place virtually on Thursday morning. YSI Local Leader of the North West came to the Abbey Vocational School (AVS) in Donegal Town to present a trophy to the Commotion in the Ocean team. 

A spokesperson for the AVS said: "It is a fantastic achievement for the team and we are so proud of each student and their teacher Ms Kelly.

"This project shows that young people can spread awareness about topic issues and can bring about a positive change."

