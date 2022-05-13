Celebrations as Donegal students win national award for climate action

Abbey Vocational School students celebrate national award for their climate action project
A project aimed to reduce the amount of waste going into the sea in Donegal has won the Climate Action and Energy Award at the Young Social Innovators awards.
The awards ceremony took place virtually on Thursday morning. YSI Local Leader of the North West came to the Abbey Vocational School (AVS) in Donegal Town to present a trophy to the Commotion in the Ocean team.
A spokesperson for the AVS said: "It is a fantastic achievement for the team and we are so proud of each student and their teacher Ms Kelly.
"This project shows that young people can spread awareness about topic issues and can bring about a positive change."
