Search

13 May 2022

Family of 33-year-old stroke victim 'overwhelmed' by response to fundraiser

Seamie Coleman among those whose generosity will help bring Kevin home

Kevin O'Boyle

Kevin O'Boyle suffered a stroke in Australia

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

13 May 2022 2:46 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

More that €60,000 has been raised to help bring a Killybegs man who suffered a stroke back home to Donegal.

The family of Kevin O'Boyle say they are overwhelmed by the generous response to their appeal which smashed the initial €50,000 target.

Fundraising appeal to bring Donegal stroke victim home from Australia

A GoFundMe page has been set up and the response has been overwhelming

Among those to make a donation is fellow Killybegs man and soccer star Seamie Coleman.

Kevin's brother Paul and sister Caroline set up the page just two days ago because the medical expenses and cost to remain in Australia are unsustainable. 

They said: “The cost of getting Kevin home is going to be substantial considering the distance he has to travel as he will require specialist medical personnel accompanying him.

“We now need to ask for help to get Kevin home where he belongs.

“We understand that times are tough for people but if you can afford a small donation we would greatly appreciate it.

“Kevin turns 34 next week, the best present we can try and give him is getting him home.”

The fundraising team posted a positive update on Kevin's condition on Thursday: "Thank you everyone with your continued support to Kevin.

"As we have already mentioned Kevin was initially on life support with doctors advising us to prepare for the worst.

"He is and has always been a particularly strong person who pushes through whatever problems are thrown his way. He is known to be be a workaholic who would work seven days a week if he could! This has and is standing well to him as he faces the long battle to recover.

"Since moving to rehab, Kevin's mobility has improved greatly. He is walking and doing really well with his physiotherapy in the gym everyday. He has started to be able to brush his teeth again and even to shave himself. He is slowly regaining power in his right arm too, which we also thought would never be possible.

"Nurses are amazed by his appetite, which knowing Kevin means he’s well on the road to recovery! Hearing this and all the improvements everyday is what keep us positive."

Anyone who wishes to make a donation to help Kevin make the challenging journey from Australia to Donegal can do so via the GoFundMe page  ‘Help get Kevin O’Boyle home to Donegal’ 

Donegal Bay Rowing Club is hosting a bucket collection at the Weighbridge at Donegal Railway Heritage Centre in Donegal Town this weekend. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media