2022 Allingham Festival competitions announced

The 2022 Allingham poetry and flash fiction competitions are open for entries.
Writers worldwide are invited to enter flash fiction pieces up to 700 words, and poems up to 40 lines. First-place winners in each category will receive €300, and first, second, and third place winners will be invited to read their work in a webcast awards ceremony on Friday, November 4 during the 2022 Allingham Festival.
Novelist Mia Gallagher will judge the 2022 Flash Fiction competition, and poet Kate Ennals will judge the poetry competition. Previous winners have included entries from Canada, Australia, and Brazil.
The deadline for entries is Friday, September 16. The competition rules, entry forms, and winning entries from previous years are posted on the Allingham Festival website
www.allinghamfestival.com.
The 2022 Allingham Festival will run between November 2-6 and will also include a performance by Bird on the Wire, a musical ensemble featuring Pauline Scanlon and The Whileaways, performing fresh, haunting interpretations of the songs of Leonard Cohen in a live stage show.
