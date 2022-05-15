Search

15 May 2022

'Cuidigh liom' - Desperate plea highlights growing homelessness in Donegal

Councillor hits out at those in power for not providing more solutions

Sign demonstrates the desperation of many people in Donegal who face homelessness

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

15 May 2022 3:09 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

Homelessness in Donegal is on the increase and there is little light at the end of the tunnel.

The plight of one individual and his desperate plea to his local councillor has recently highlighted the reality of this awful situation.

Cllr Micheál Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig (Ind) recently took to social media to post a photo sent to him by the individual.

The full text of the sign reads: "Le do thoil Micheál Cholm, cuidigh liom teach a fháil (Please Micheál Cholm, help me get a house)."

The councillor called out policy makers for not doing more to tackle the homeless crisis and other serious problems facing many people locally and across Irish society.

He said: "This photo was sent to me today. It came from someone in West Donegal who is, unfortunately, homeless.

"Those with power, both political and economic power, continue to ignore rural Ireland. They focus only on making rich people richer while choosing not to develop much needed infrastructure.

"As a result homelessness, emigration, fuel poverty and unemployment continue to afflict our community.

"Together, though, we can organise to create a better, fairer society. Let us begin."

