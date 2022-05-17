Crossroads and Killygordon residents meet tonight

The Oaktree (CAKE) Centre in Killygordon
The second meeting of Crossroads and Killygordon residents in relation to environmental improvements takes place tonight at 7.30pm.
Two weeks ago, a first meeting was called as a fact-finding exercise and to let people know what Crossroads and Killygordron Enterprise (CAKE) are doing and what more needs to be done.
There was a large attendance and many, positive, ideas came from the floor.
As a result, it was agreed that a second meeting would take place tonight to explore the possibility of setting up a Tidy Towns group as well as looking at other initiatives.
The meeting will take place upstairs at the Oaktree (CAKE) Centre, Railway Road, Killygordon. Eircode F93 RWT3.
For further information, contact the CAKE office at (074) 9149557, email: cakeclg@gmail.com or go to their Facebook page.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.