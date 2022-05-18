4,000 people flock to Rossnowlagh Friary for Relic of St Peregrine blessing

An estimated 4,000 people flocked to the Franciscan Friary in Rossnowlagh last weekend for a blessing with the Relic of St Peregrine.

He is the patron saint for persons suffering from cancer, AIDS, and other life-threatening illnesses.

Remarkably, after Fr Vincent Finnegan OFM posted that he “got a loan” of the precious relic on Friday, it went viral on Facebook.

By that night, it had been viewed by over 40,000 people and shared by another thousand people for what is deemed to be a first class relic.

This means that it contains a body part of the saint, such as bone, blood, or flesh.

What Fr Vincent thought might be a hundred or so turning up on the Saturday turned out to be in excess of 700 people.

But by the following day, the numbers were substantially greater and rose to their thousands, partly due to the good weather but also through word of mouth and of course, social media.

Fr Vincent told the Donegal Post that they were overwhelmed by the number that turned up over the two days and humbled by the people and their stories that were being told:

“It was absolutely phenomenal and emotional for a lot of people. It was something that I hadn’t expected and sadly to be so much in demand.

“Maybe it is a reminder to us all that there are a lot of people struggling with their health and other people’s health at this time.

“I got the loan of this relic on Friday. I knew a lot of people in the area who are either suffering from cancer themselves or they have someone in their family or immediate family that are suffering with cancer.

“So I thought that I would offer the blessing from 3-5pm on the Saturday and Sunday with the original intention of having it in one of the parlours here. Then to have a wee chat with those who came in, give them a blessing and take their names and have a Mass to offer their intentions to God.

Franciscan Friary in Rossnowlagh (Photo: Thomas Gallagher)

“But very quickly, by Friday night, about 40,000 people had viewed the post (on social media) and the guts of a 1,000 people had shared it.” He had requests to take it to Galway and Cavan, such was the demand.

“Three to 5pm became 2.30pm to 5.30pm and so we thought the day went well with a nice steady stream of people and a wonderful prayerful atmosphere.”

With the good weather on Sunday, he decided to have the blessing from 2-6pm. But with the crowds already gathering, he had to begin at 1.30pm.

In a marathon type performance they would not finish the blessings without a break until six hours later at around 7.30pm.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience and perseverance at the blessing with the relic of St Peregrine and for God’s healing. We were going to close the doors at six, but we knew some people had travelled long distances, so we continued until everyone was seen. Those that were very vulnerable were taken to the front and fast tracked.”

Fr Vincent Finnegan OFM

They did not finish until 7.30 pm.

“People were determined to get to that relic and to get a blessing, to have their prayers recorded and their story kind of told. And that is the important thing that they were able to bring themselves before the presence of God and in heartfelt appeal.

“There was also a huge amount of people coming for others. Prayers and blessings were sought, can you remember my grandmother, my mother, my aunt, my uncle, my father, my brothers, so we prayed together with them through St Peregrine and the relic.

“So many of the stories were emotional and it was a truly remarkable day on so many fronts.”

Fr Finnegan added that people of other faiths attended as well, with one of the first calls on Friday coming from a member of the Church of Ireland congregation, who asked if it was ok to attend.

He said that not everyone was suffering from a life threatening illness. Others that reached out had been suffering from anxiety, stress and related issues. Some people looked perfectly healthy but when they told their story, Oh my God!, it would break the hardest of hearts!

He admitted that it was a very hard day, not so much the numbers but some of the stories he heard that some people had been burdened to carry.

He had been “honoured” and “absolutely honoured” that he had been allowed into their stories.

The relic of St Peregrine which attracted thousands to Rossnowlagh over the weekend

And yes, he hopes to do it again, but next time, knowing the needs of people out there, to graduate from a spontaneous arrival of pilgrims and people, to a more structured framework, to ensure that everybody who needed that intercession and blessing, could receive it.