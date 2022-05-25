Figures reveal where over 1,300 Ukrainian refugees have found home in Donegal

A group of Ukrainian refugees take their first stroll in Bundoran on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Michael McHugh
The number of Ukrainian refugees in Donegal continues to rise.
At the latest count, the official number of those fleeing war-torn Ukraine being housed in Donegal stood at 1,331.
That number is expected to go up further in the coming weeks.
Bundoran is home to 318 Ukrainian refugees, the largest number being housed in a town in Donegal - 162 of whom are now living in the Viscount Guesthouse on Bayview Avenue.
In Letterkenny, Gallagher’s Hotel is home to 192 Ukrainian people, including 18 children aged three or younger.
Ireland has taken in more Ukrainian refugees than many other European counties. An estimated 30,000 have arrived in the country since March.
They include people who have found refuge in all corners of Donegal, as figures seen by Donegal Live show.
The remote Meenreagh Hostel outside Killygordon is home to 13 Ukrainian people, including two teenagers.
Hugie & Anna’s Cottages in Fintown houses 12, including two students now attending Gairm Scoil Chu Uladh.
There are 133 in Ballybofey and 116 in Milford.
In south-west Donegal, Killybegs is home to 80 Ukrainians with 41 in Carrick, 39 in McGroarty’s in Kilcar and 29 located in the Ionad Siúl Guesthouse in Glencolmcille.
Donegal Town is home to a further 71 with 62 in Dungloe, 56 in Gweedore, 30 in Termon and 14 having recently arrived to stay in the hostel on Arranmore.
Across the Inishowen peninsula, there are now 90 Ukrainian refugees being housed.
Of the 1,331 in Donegal, there are 67 children up to the age of three years old with 245 aged from 4-12 and 135 between the ages of 13 and 18.
A total of 52 Ukrainian people aged 60 plus have found home in Donegal.
