Search

26 May 2022

Donegal TD addresses Portuguese Communist Party conference

Ireland must protect its neutrality against progress toward a European army - Thomas Pringle

Donegal TD addresses Portuguese Communist Party conference

Thomas Pringle TD

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

26 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

The prospect of Donegal soldiers being part of European army has prompted independent local TD, Thomas Pringle to warn they could end up going to die for European ideals that create a fortress Europe

He told the Portuguese Communist Party conference that Ireland must protect its neutrality against progress toward a European army.

“There are continuous moves towards that goal by the elites in Europe," he warned.

The Killybegs-based public representative pointed to comments reported on Tuesday by the French Ambassador to Ireland, Vincent Guérend, who said that while France respects Irish neutrality, this does not mean the policy “cannot evolve” or cannot or should not be adapted to a new environment. The ambassador said Russia does not respect Irish neutrality.

He also noted that Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, told the European Parliament, “We need pragmatic federalism that encompasses all areas affected by ongoing transformations – from the economy to energy to security. If this requires the start of a path that leads to the revision of the treaties, we should embrace it.”

Deputy Pringle said: “We see the deepening of the Eurozone now at the current time and the real reason for it as far as Europe is concerned is in the militarisation of the European community.

“In Ireland, we see this with the statements on our neutrality and how selfish it is, as they say,” he said.

The Donegal TD was in Lisbon on Tuesday, where he addressed the Portuguese Communist Party conference on 20 years of the euro.

The deputy said: “At one time we had a policy around neutrality that was something to be proud of. We were the promoters of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty at the UN and the first signatories in the 1960s, for example.

“I believe that many small nations viewed us as an ally because of our history of colonial struggle and the stance we took, and I believe that that is being undermined at the minute because of our subservience to the Euro project.

“We see the stance that the Irish Government takes at home in relation to Palestine and then when we go to the EU it gets very quiet. The EU continues to work with Israel and panders to the ongoing destruction of Palestinian villages and lives."

“The encouraging thing is that in surveys at least 65% of people want to maintain neutrality as core government policy. That will slow down their willingness a bit but, in the meantime, they will continue to undermine neutrality bit by bit,” Deputy Pringle said.

The deputy said Government continually “pushes the boat out on what could be breaching neutrality”.

Deputy Pringle said: “They will work with NATO on issues like cybersecurity because that does not undermine neutrality as they see it. They will sell it in that way and because it does not involve boots on the ground it is not seen as emotive to people, and they can do it.

“We in Ireland must protect against this progress to a European army and ensure that Irish do not end up going to die for European ideals that create a fortress Europe and allow thousands of people, that Europe has added to their misery, to drown in the Mediterranean,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media