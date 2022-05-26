Search

26 May 2022

Daniel O’Donnell among a host of musical guests at  Relay For Life Donegal

The Donegal Relay For Life takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the Atlantic Technological University campus in Letterkenny

Daniel O'Donnell readily admits he blew a gasket on TV show

Daniel O'Donnell, patron of Relay For Life Donegal, will be the star attraction at this weekend's event

The Donegal Relay For Life takes place this Saturday and Sunday at the Atlantic Technological University campus in Letterkenny and there will be a host of musical guests.

Daniel O’Donnell, patron of Relay For Life Donegal, will be the star attraction at this weekend’s event.

The singer will be performing on both the Saturday and Sunday. He will be joined over the weekend by his wife, Majella, herself a cancer survivor.

McFeely and McCarron families all set for Relay For Life Donegal

The Mighty Mcs team is made up of members of the McFeely and McCarron families and friends embracing the Raphoe and St Johnston areas

Other acts lined up to perform at the event include Callum Keavney, Hard 2 Beat, the Wild Rovers, David Craig, Sean Cuddy, Elaine Boyle, Shunie Crampsie, Eddie Gallagher, Anne Biddie, Keelan Browne, Evelyn Gallagher, Paul and Jason McCahill , Hugo Duncan, Sinead Black, David James, Seamus McGee, John McNicholl, Annette Griffin and John Staunton, Noelle Shevlin, Amy Meehan, Pat Peoples, and John Paul McHugh among others.

The Fanadians and Tory Sound will also be bringing their unique talents to the event.

Relay For Life gets underway at 5pm on Saturday finishing at the same time on the Sunday.

