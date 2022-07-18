Council agrees to take Cllr McBrearty to court

Donegal county councillors agreed this (Monday) morning by 32 to two 'no votes' to take legal action against independent councillor Frank McBrearty Jnr.

Three other councillors were either not present at the meeting on travelling to it or not present for the vote.

This follows ongoing disruptions at meetings over accusations of alleged corruption and systemic corruption by the Raphoe-based councillor in relation to handling the purchase of five mica-affected houses in Buncrana.

An independent report into this matter exonerated the council management and staff of any wrongdoing in this regard.

Chief executive, John McLaughlin told today's meeting that the council solicitors, VP McMullin have written to Cllr Frank McBrearty on July 12 regarding what he called "his wholly improper campaign of harassment and intimidation against members of the council and its administrative staff".

He said the letter referenced several serious matters and sought a number of undertakings by 5pm today on Monday, July 18.

"The letter made it clear that the council intend to issue legal proceedings if the council do not receive a satisfactory response by the time referenced above."

He added that to be ready to commence the legal proceedings, it was necessary for the council members to consider the matter and adopt the required resolution on the matter which they did.

Cllr Ian McGarvey said he was concerned that not enough negotiations had been carried out in an effort to find a resolution.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Blaney said disruptions had been going on from Cllr McBrearty Jnr for several years and matters had just worsened. The members then voted to take the action suggested by the chief executive.

Cllr McBrearty Jnr is not at the meeting.