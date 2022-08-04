Search

04 Aug 2022

An extra 1,000 tickets to go on sale for Nathan Carter's Downings concert

The concert takes place at Na Dúnaibh GAA grounds on Saturday, August 20 as part of the Irish Legends Golf Tournament

An extra 1,000 tickets to go on sale for Nathan Carter's Downings concert

Nathan Carter - coming to Downings

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

04 Aug 2022 11:45 AM

An additional 1,000 tickets for the sold-out Nathan Carter concert in Downings later this month are to go on sale on Monday morning.

The concert, which takes place at Na Dúnaibh GAA grounds on Saturday, August 20, is being organised to coincide with the Irish Legends Golf Tournament which takes place at Rosapenna Golf Club.

The concert is being hosted by Donegal County Council. The acts appearing on stage over the weekend will include Na Mooneys, supported by Declan McClafferty on Friday, August 19, and Nathan Carter, supported by Comhaltas, on Saturday August 20.

Some of the top names in golf, and a host of national and international celebrities will be playing at the Irish Legends Golf Tournament in association with the McGinley Foundation.

Last year, the legends event also took place at Rosapenna Golf Club but due to Covid-19 restrictions, no spectators were allowed to attend.

Paul McGinley, who hosted the tournament last year, said at the time that his hope would be for the tournament to return again in 2022, and that a proper festival, to showcase the area, could be organised to coincide with the golf.

The Rosses mourns the death of Tony Boyle

The late Tony Boyle from Lower Keadue, Burtonport, was talented musician and singer, successful businessman and a keen sportsman

The concerts at the GAA grounds in Downings will add a fantastic backdrop to the golf which will run from Tuesday through to Saturday.

Limited tickets are still available for Na Mooneys who will be accompanied on stage by Caitlín Nic Gabhann, Nia Ní Bheirn and Manus Lunny and can be booked here:

https://www.govisitdonegal.com/festivals-and-events/donegal-festival-of-golf-na-mooneys

Additional tickets for Nathan Carter will be released at 10am on Monday, August 8  and will be available here:

https://www.govisitdonegal.com/festivals-and-events/donegal-festival-of-golf-nathan-carter

Tickets are free but booking is essential and limited to two tickets per booking. Available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media