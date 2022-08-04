An extra 1,000 tickets to go on sale for Nathan Carter's Downings concert

An additional 1,000 tickets for the sold-out Nathan Carter concert in Downings later this month are to go on sale on Monday morning.

The concert, which takes place at Na Dúnaibh GAA grounds on Saturday, August 20, is being organised to coincide with the Irish Legends Golf Tournament which takes place at Rosapenna Golf Club.

The concert is being hosted by Donegal County Council. The acts appearing on stage over the weekend will include Na Mooneys, supported by Declan McClafferty on Friday, August 19, and Nathan Carter, supported by Comhaltas, on Saturday August 20.

Some of the top names in golf, and a host of national and international celebrities will be playing at the Irish Legends Golf Tournament in association with the McGinley Foundation.

Last year, the legends event also took place at Rosapenna Golf Club but due to Covid-19 restrictions, no spectators were allowed to attend.

Paul McGinley, who hosted the tournament last year, said at the time that his hope would be for the tournament to return again in 2022, and that a proper festival, to showcase the area, could be organised to coincide with the golf.

The concerts at the GAA grounds in Downings will add a fantastic backdrop to the golf which will run from Tuesday through to Saturday.

Limited tickets are still available for Na Mooneys who will be accompanied on stage by Caitlín Nic Gabhann, Nia Ní Bheirn and Manus Lunny and can be booked here:

https://www.govisitdonegal.com/festivals-and-events/donegal-festival-of-golf-na-mooneys

Additional tickets for Nathan Carter will be released at 10am on Monday, August 8 and will be available here:

https://www.govisitdonegal.com/festivals-and-events/donegal-festival-of-golf-nathan-carter

Tickets are free but booking is essential and limited to two tickets per booking. Available on a first-come, first-served basis.