05 Aug 2022

Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre to be fully functional from Monday

Castle Medical Centre

The brand new Castle Medical Centre in Newtowncunningham is now open

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Aug 2022 11:01 AM

The new Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre will be fully functional from Monday, the HSE has confirmed.

Located at Main Street, Newtowncunningham, the new Primary Care Centre will offer a wide range of services.

These include GP Services, Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy. It also has capacity to accommodate visiting clinics for other HSE services such as Speech & Language Therapy, Dietetics, Psychology and Ophthalmology in the future.

The new primary care centre will contribute greatly to the Enhanced Community Care Programme.

The ECC programme is about enhancing and increasing community health services and reducing pressure on hospital services.

An essential theme underlying the Enhanced Community Care programme is developing new, integrated models of care, which are responsive to the needs of local communities. This requires strong leadership and ownership at local level, bringing the relationship between General Practitioners, primary care and specialist community care into a much more patient-focussed and integrated model of care in each locality.

The ECC programme is already making substantial progress nationally, reducing pressure on services and dependence on the hospital-centric model of care through enhanced and increased community services.

Jennifer Mulcahy, Acting General Manager, Primary Care, Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said: “Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre will provide a single integrated and modern facility to accommodate a range of HSE services to the East Donegal area.

"It will help to advance the Enhanced Community Care vision of providing accessible, safe and high quality services closer to people’s homes.”

