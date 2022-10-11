Funeral of mum-of-four Martina Martin on Thursday

The funeral of Martina Martin, a mother-of-four who was killed in the Creeslough explosion, will take place on Thursday.

Martina was working in the shop in Creeslough when she lost her life on Friday.

From Bluebell Cottage, Duntally, Creeslough, Martina was formerly of Roughpark, Letterkenny.

Her passing is deeply regretted by her loving children Sean, Neil, Oisin and Grainne, husband Derek, mother Nancy, brother Michael, sisters Marie, Amanda and Kathryn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Martina was predeceased by her father Michael.

Known to her friends as ‘Tina’, she previously worked in the Healthwise Pharmacy in Ballyraine.

She is a cousin of mountain climber Jason Black, who said: “She always saw the positive side in everything. Everyone in the community knew her. She would have always had a wonderful hello and smile for people.”

Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium at 5pm.