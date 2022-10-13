New permanent road alignment between Maas and Glenties will be opened to traffic on Friday

Further progress on the N56
It's going to be a red letter day on the development of the N56 roadway tomorrow, Friday, October 14 when a new permanent road alignment between Maas to Glenties will be opened to traffic.
This is part of the ongoing road improvement works on N56 Letterilly Glenties
Donegal County Council has advised that delays can be expected and ask motorists to allow extra time for any planned journeys and keep within the speed limit of 50km/hr when traveling through the works.
The opening is scheduled to be in place from 12.30pm.
