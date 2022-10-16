Search

16 Oct 2022

Clannad co-founder Noel Duggan has passed away

Band members say they are "heartbroken" at the news

The late Noel Duggan (centre) performing with fellow band members

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

16 Oct 2022 1:31 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

One of the founder members of Clannad, Noel Duggan, has died.

It has been reported that he was out with friends yesterday (Saturday) when he took ill and passed away.

Noel was an integral part of the award-winning Clannad story right from the beginning and was both a singer and songwriter with the band. The group won numerous awards including a Grammy, a BAFTA, an Ivor Novello Award, and a Billboard Music Award. They also enjoyed major international success with the release of the Theme from Harry’s Game in 1982.

The late Mr Duggan was an uncle of siblings Moya, Enya, Ciarán, and Pól Brennan with whom he formed the band along with his own twin brother, Pádraig Duggan who passed away in August 2016 aged 67.

The Gaoth Dobhair-based band recently completed an extensive number of performances around European as part of their In A Lifetime farewell tour but had to cancel dates in the US and Canada due to an increase in touring costs. They are due to perform their final Irish date on December 9

In a statement on the band's official Facebook page this morning they outline what has happened.

"We are heartbroken to share the news that Noel Duggan, our beloved Uncle, trusted friend, and founding member of Clannad, died suddenly in Donegal yesterday evening.

"He was 73 years old.

"Noel will be forever remembered for his outstanding guitar solos, his love of music, and his dedication to the band."

