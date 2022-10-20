Taoiseach on British Prime Minister's resignation

The now former British PM Liz Truss
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has just issued a Statement on the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss
"I had a number of opportunities to engage with Prime Minister Liz Truss during her brief period as Prime Minister and I convey my best wishes to her and her family, following today’s announcement of her resignation.
"Working together to protect the gains of the Good Friday Agreement and to support peace and stability in Northern Ireland continue to be vital responsibilities for the British and Irish Governments, particularly now in the absence of a functioning Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly.
"Substantive EU-UK engagement to reach agreement on outstanding issues around implementation of the Protocol is ever more urgent.
"Britain is Ireland’s closest neighbour and a relationship of partnership between the British and Irish Governments is vital for peace and prosperity on these islands. I remain committed to working with the British Government in this spirit."
