NoWDOC prioritising urgent calls after calls soar

NoWDOC prioritising urgent calls as calls soar
The NoWDOC GP Out of Hours Service is currently under big pressure and is prioritising urgent calls first.
The HSE confirmed this evening that the service is "very busy and experiencing a high volume of calls at present".
"Urgent calls are prioritised and are dealt with first. We ask for your patience due to the longer wait times."
The NoWDOC Service, which is a partnership between the GP members of Caredoc and the HSE, provides an urgent GP family Doctor service to patients of GP members in Co Donegal and south Leitrim.
The service is designed to provide urgent GP care to patients and is not a substitute for the Emergency Ambulance Service who are the appropriate service to deal with medical emergencies where they arise.
Since January 1, 2022, the NoWDOC Service has changed its number to 0818 400 911.
