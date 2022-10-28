Glenties Main Street to get major overhaul next week

Essential roadworks will be taking place along the N56 Road through Glenties Main Street from Tuesday November 1 until Friday November 4.

Traffic Management will be in place for the duration of these works.

It is advised to give extra time for journeys in the Glenties area as delays are expected. Parking will be restricted on the main street between 7.30am until 5.00pm each day.

The news has been received with delight by the Glenties Community Development Group:

"One of our big aims in recents years is about to be realised as next week the Main Street is to be fully resurfaced. This work will take the entirety of next week and will involve traffic management and parking restrictions.

"Be aware of traffic controls and restricted parking along the length of the Main Street next week, short term pain for long term gain as they say and we are delighted to see this work take place."



Donegal County Council has expressed apologises for any inconvenience which this may cause.