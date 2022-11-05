Community mourns one of Ballyshannon’s most cherished sons - Jim ‘Jimbo’ Downey

There has been a huge outpouring of sadness in south Donegal and in particular his native town of Ballyshannon, following the passing of one of its most cherished citizens, James 'Jimbo' Downey.

Better known to many simply as ‘Jimbo’ or Jim, deceased was as much a part of the fabric of the town and daily life of the Erne Town as you could possible get.

Aged 76, his family are one of the best known in town, as was their connections with the Donegal Democrat newspaper, which his great Uncle John Downey had founded back in 1919.

He was reared on 8 Erne Street, where he lived all his life.

He got his schooling in the local Convent of Mercy, College street and from there to the De La Salle Brothers on the Rock.

'Jimbo' left school after his primary education at 14 years of age, and was regarded as a highly intelligent person, who was largely self taught after that.

He began his working career with McGettigan and McGowan grocers located on Main street, under the guidance of Eurovision winner Charlie McGettigan’s grandfather, Joe McGettigan and later his father, Pat McGettigan.

It was a job he greatly enjoyed and where he worked for many years. At that time, he also began his lifelong interest in horse racing.

It would be fair to say that Jim developed an encyclopaedic knowledge about the Sport of Kings and he was an authority whether studying the form, the jockeys, the race courses, meetings or just about anything to do with the industry. It followed that he loved to place a wager or two on the horses.

Later he went to work for the MB laundry and dry cleaning service at the Port, where he became an expert in the dry cleaning business.

He also trained many apprentices over the years on the machines until the company closed.

After that, he was delighted to joined the staff of the Abbey Arts Centre as caretaker and was always very pleasant when showing the late comers to their seats at the movies.

He always had a nice word to say to everyone, many will recall.

'Jimbo' also came under the spotlight when President of Ireland Mary Robinson performed the official opening of the refurbished and new extension of the centre in the early nineties.

He had the pleasure of presenting the scissors to Phe president on a red cushion for her to cut the ribbon, with Jim receiving a great cheer from the crowd for doing that.

He worked there until retirement and he was very happy there - nipping down into Andrew Doherty’s betting office every day for a little wager.

Jim was also a great snooker player and he won many tournaments, when they were held

in the old club down the Mall and later at the Catholic club in Chapel Street’s ‘98 Hall.

'Jimbo' in attendance at the one of the many handball tournaments that he refereed over the years.

(From left: Bobby Lawn; Jim Downey (RIP); Denis McGuinness; Joe Guilfoyle (RIP) and Willie Anderson (RIP).

He was also a very accomplished card player, had a great poker face and you could never tell what kind of hand he held.

He also was a good handballer in his youth and always kept a great interest in the games in the handball alley, and was nominated as number one referee whenever a tournament was held down the Mall.

Donegal Democrat links

Deceased also had strong links with the Donegal Democrat newspaper when based and printed in Ballyshannon.

His late father Jack worked there as a compositor and his late uncle Danny Downey was the foreman.

Jim’s great uncle, John Downey would have been the founder of the Democrat in 1919, while his brother Thomas joined the staff in the 1980s, also as a compositor.

He was in robust good health until a couple of years ago. He never drank or smoked and over the years was a daily walker with an obligatory three laps of the Mall and back into town.

One of his lifelong friends from school age was Denis McGuinness who recalled:

The late Jim Downey (left) pictured outside the local Day Care Centre with Derek Doyle (RIP), Hugh John McGonigle (RIP) and Paddy Doherty from Erne Street

“I grew up with Jim and he was a very special person to all who met him. He was one of the gentleman characters and his passing will be greatly felt by everyone who knew him. He was always in good form. It's hard to think of Jim being in the past tense and I know I speak for many when I say that we will not see someone like him again.”

The late Jim Downey (left), with his lifelong school buddy, Denis McGuinness sitting on the then new velvet red seats in the Abbey Centre

Predeceased by his parents John (Jack) and Margaret Downey, he is sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Danny (Celine), Noelle (Christopher RIP), Jack (Rosemary), Vivienne (Michael) Patricia (Paddy RIP) and Thomas, nieces and nephews and all extended family and friends. House Private Please.

Deceased is reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, today Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

Removal from John McGee & Sons Funeral home on Sunday morning at 10.30am going to St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Jim’s funeral cortege will leave St. Patrick's Church travelling via Erne Street and The Mall handball alley on the way to the Abbey Cemetery.

May he rest in peace.