06 Nov 2022

Gallery: Ballyshannon native launches new Donegal book on Ireland's Revolutionary period

Allingham Arts Festival hears how Pauric Travers new assessment of Donegal in the revolutionary period expands and refines our understanding of the nature of the Irish Revolution itself and which was launched by RTÉ's Sinead Crowley

Michael McHugh and photos Brian O'Droma

06 Nov 2022 11:38 AM

RTÉ's Arts and Media Correspondent, Sinead Crowley pictured with Pauric Travers at his book launch yesterday as part of the 2022 Allingham Arts Festival in Ballyshannon. 
The Book launch was followed by a Hedge School on the Civil War in Donegal chaired by Tommy Graham (History Ireland) with a panel comprising Adrian Grant, Breandán MacSuibhne and Pauric Travers.

Pauric Travers, is a native of Ballyshannon, and is a well respected historian and educator.

A graduate of the National University of Ireland and the Australian National University, he is president emeritus of St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra and his book, Donegal. The Irish Revolution, 1912-23 was launched yesterday at the annual Allingham Arts Festival, fittingly in Ballyshannon.

This new assessment of Donegal in the revolutionary period expands and refines our understanding of the nature of the Irish Revolution itself. While not in the vanguard of the Irish Revolution, the county was far from a disinterested bystander. Events elsewhere cast long shadows on all aspects of life, but the Donegal experience was active as well as passive.

The political events of the decade of revolution in Donegal examined in this book are set firmly in the context of the underlying social and economic background.

The experiences of the different regions in a disparate county are highlighted, as well as the conflicting loyalties of unionists, home rulers and separatists. Religion and the shadow of partition loom large.

The 240 page paperback priced at €24.95 is available in all good bookshops or online at 
https://www.fourcourtspress.ie/books/new-year-folder/donegal/

