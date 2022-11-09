Board of Tusla to meet in Donegal

Board members of Tusla will meet in Donegal on Friday
Tusla will hold a board meeting in Donegal later this week.
Tusla is responsible for providing services including child protection and welfare, alternative care (e.g., fostering), birth information and tracing, family support, children’s services regulation, Tusla education support service, domestic sexual gender-based violence services across the country.
In 2021 there were 73,000 referrals received from people concerned about a child, with 2,097 in Donegal. There are currently 5,800 children in care around the country who can’t live at home with their parent(s) for a range of reasons.
Speaking about the board meeting on Friday, Pat Rabbitte, Chairperson, Tusla said: “Our pattern of meetings around the country was disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we are glad to resume, starting in Donegal on Friday.
"The Board of the Agency is keen to devolve authority across the six Tusla regions and to support local management and staff in the delivery of high-quality, consistent support and services to the children and families they work with in communities across the country."
